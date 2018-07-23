Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks move into positive territory

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street started the day in negative territory but is making gains this afternoon.

At 1:01 p.m., the S&P 500 was up 5 points, at 2,807.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 18 points, to 25,077.

And the Nasdaq was up 15 points, to 7,835.

HOME SALES

US existing-home sales fell 0.6 percent in June

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. sales of existing homes fell 0.6 percent in June, the third straight monthly decline as higher prices and a relative lack of inventory has sidelined many would-be buyers.

The National Association of Realtors says homes sold last month at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 5.38 million in May. Over the past year, home sales have tumbled 2.2 percent.

Many Americans searching for homes face prices that are climbing at roughly double the pace of wages. Sales of entry-level homes worth less than $250,000 have fallen amid a constrained inventory. Still, the number of homes for sale rose in June on annualized basis for the first time since the middle of 2015.

The median sales price in June increased 5.2 percent from a year ago to $276,900.

ITALY-FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler is shaken without visionary CEO behind wheel

MILAN (AP) — Fiat Chrysler shares have been volatile today as investors express worry about the exit of ailing CEO Sergio Marchionne, whose driven and creative management style has been the company’s fortune.

Shares in the Italian-American carmaker closed down 1.5 percent after a harder 4 percent opening tumble in the first trading since Marchionne’s grave health condition was disclosed over the weekend. Trading was volatile, especially after news that the head of the big European operations, who had been considered one of Marchionne’s potential successors, was quitting. Ferrari, where Marchionne was also replaced at the helm, closed down about 5 percent.

The Fiat Chrysler board on Saturday named long-time Jeep executive Mike Manley as CEO, unexpectedly accelerating a transition that was planned for early next year. The company said the 66-year-old Marchionne suffered complications from shoulder surgery in Zurich, Switzerland last month that worsened in recent days, and that he could not resume his duties.

TESLA-STOCK

Tesla stock skids on report it asked suppliers for refunds

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Tesla tumbled today on reports that the company asked suppliers for refunds to help it turn a profit.

A memo provided to The Wall Street Journal shows the electric car maker asked a supplier to return what it calls a meaningful amount of money on its payments since 2016. The memo said all suppliers were being asked to help the company become profitable.

Tesla declined to comment on the specific memo, but confirmed that it is seeking price reductions from suppliers for projects, some of which date back that far.

The request raised more questions about Tesla’s cash position. The 15-year-old company has reported only two quarterly profits and has never made a profit for a full year. It is spending about $1 billion a quarter as it ramps up manufacturing of the Model 3 sedan and had $2.7 billion in cash on hand at the end of the first quarter.

INDIA-IRAN OIL SANCTIONS

India cuts oil imports from Iran by a quarter in past year

NEW DELHI (AP) — Facing the threat of U.S. oil sanctions on Iran, India continued to rely on Iraq as its top oil supplier in the April-June quarter, followed by Iran and Saudi Arabia.

India’s petroleum minister says the country bought 7.27 million metric tons of oil from Iraq, 5.67 million tons from Iran and 5.22 million tons from Saudi Arabia during the three-month period.

India’s state-run refineries bought 9.8 million tons of Iranian oil in financial 2017-18 compared to 13.04 million tons a year earlier, a nearly 25 percent decline. India’s financial year runs from April to March.

India imported 29.66 million tons of Iraqi oil in 2017-18 compared to 24.79 tons a year earlier.

The petroleum minister didn’t say what steps India is taking in response to the U.S. sanctions on Iran, which are to come into force on Nov. 4.

PAPA JOHN’S-POISON PILL

Papa John’s attempts to ward off founder with poison pill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Papa John’s is attempting to ward off its disgraced founder by adopting a poison-pill plan.

Founder John Schnatter (SHNAH’-tur) resigned as chairman this month after his use of a racial slur during a media training session was revealed. He stepped down late last year as CEO after becoming enmeshed in the national anthem issue involving players, saying it was hurting sales.

Schnatter, who later said his resignation was a mistake, is still the pizza chain’s biggest shareholder, holding just short of 30 percent of all stock.

The company, based in Louisville, Kentucky, said late Sunday it will put its shareholder rights plan in place for a year. The plan would be activated if anyone acquires 15 percent or more of the company’s outstanding shares without board approval.

DAILY NEWS-LAYOFFS

NY Daily News slashes newsroom staffing in half

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York tabloid Daily News will cut half of its newsroom staff, saying it wants to focus more on digital news.

The paper was sold to tronc Inc. last year for $1, with the owner of the Chicago Tribune assuming liabilities and debt.

In an email sent to staff today, tronc said staff at the Daily News will focus on breaking news involving “crime, civil justice and public responsibility.”

Revenue and print circulation have been sliding at the newspaper for years, even as it provided critical coverage of health issues in public housing and for first responders after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Revenue slid 22 percent between 2014 and 2016, and the paper had already been letting people go.

LIFEPOINT HEALTH-BUYOUT

Apollo to spend $5.6B on rural hospital chain LifePoint

UNDATED (AP) — Private equity firm Apollo Global Management will spend about $5.6 billion to buy the rural hospital chain LifePoint and combine it with health system operator RCCH HealthCare Partners.

LifePoint has operations in 22 states, including community hospitals and regional health systems.

The combined, privately held company will operate under the LifePoint name and be led by the hospital chain’s chairman and CEO, William F. Carpenter III. It will run 84 hospitals in 30 states as well as physician practices, outpatient centers and regional health systems. It also will be based in Brentwood, Tennessee, where both firms are currently based.

The deal still needs approval from LifePoint shareholders and regulators. The companies expect to complete it over the next several months.

Today’s announcement comes more than a month after another private equity firm, KKR, said it would spend about $9.9 billion on physician services provider and surgery center operator Envision Healthcare Corp.

DETROIT AUTO SHOW

Detroit auto show switching to June starting in 2020

DETROIT (AP) — Organizers of the North American International Auto Show say that starting in 2020 the annual Detroit event will take place in June instead of January.

Organizers say the new schedule will enable automakers, industry suppliers and others to “deliver dynamic exhibits and experiential opportunities outside of the show’s four walls” at downtown’s Cobo Center.

The show will be held during more-favorable spring weather, rather than in winter. Organizers say the change also will help cut costs, since exhibitors won’t be setting up during the Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day holiday period.

The show’s Executive Director Rod Alberts says that “Detroit will continue to be a global stage for some of the world’s most significant and iconic vehicle reveals.”

