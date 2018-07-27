Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

US Navy ship’s water no longer testing positive for E. coli

July 27, 2018 6:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — The drinking water aboard a U.S. Navy ship at a Virginia shipyard is no longer testing positive for E. coli or coliform bacteria.

The Virginian-Pilot reports a routine water test at a Portsmouth shipyard Thursday found the contaminants on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. The Eisenhower was at the shipyard for maintenance work. Norfolk Naval Shipyard spokeswoman Anna Taylor said Friday that the Navy is awaiting results from additional water samples before giving the all-clear.

Shipyard spokeswoman Terri Davis said the cause is being investigated. Davis said the ship was closed to all but essential personnel. Water was shut off to the ship’s fountains, restrooms and dining facilities. The ship was being provided water by the pier where it’s docked. Water tested near the ship did not contain contaminants.

___

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington