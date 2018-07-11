Listen Live Sports

US, Virginia sue company over defective Metro concrete

July 11, 2018 6:32 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice and state of Virginia are suing a manufacturer over concrete created for the Metro’s Silver Line.

The Washington Post reports the lawsuit filed Monday alleges that Universal Concrete Products of Stowe, Pennsylvania, knowingly provided defective concrete that skirted quality requirements. Universal Concrete manufactured panels used to build new stations for the second phase of the $5.8 billion Silver Line, which was funded partly by the federal government and Virginia.

The lawsuit alleges Universal falsified documents attesting to product quality and that management ignored the falsification.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and civil penalties from company President Donald Faust Jr., his nephew and former quality control manager Andrew Nolan and the company. All three declined the newspaper’s request for comment.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

