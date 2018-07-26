Listen Live Sports

VeriSign: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

July 26, 2018 4:30 pm
 
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $128.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.04. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and to extinguish debt, were $1.18 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The internet infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $302.5 million in the period.

VeriSign shares have increased 33 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 6 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $151.95, a climb of 49 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRSN

