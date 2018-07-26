W.R. Grace: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $38.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, came to $1.07 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The chemical and materials manufacturing company posted revenue of $485.7 million in the period.

W.R. Grace expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4 per share.

W.R. Grace shares have climbed 4 percent since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRA

