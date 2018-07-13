Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Wells Fargo and AT&T slide while Walmart and Terex climb

July 13, 2018 5:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Wells Fargo & Co., down 67 cents to $55.36

The bank’s profit disappointed investors as a scandal over fraudulent accounts continued to affect its business.

Citigroup Inc., down $1.51 to $67

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The bank’s revenue growth was relatively weak even though the U.S. economy continues to grow.

AT&T Inc., down 56 cents to $31.67

The Department of Justice said it will appeal a ruling that allowed AT&T to buy Time Warner.

Northrop Grumman Corp., down 40 cents to $321.73

The defense contractor said chairman and CEO Wes Bush is stepping down.

Johnson & Johnson, down $1.83 to $125.93

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

A jury awarded $4.7 billion to women who said asbestos in Johnson & Johnson’s talcum powder contributed to their ovarian cancer.

Terex Corp., up $1.43 to $45.15

The machinery maker said it will buy back $300 million in stock.

Ingredion Inc., down $11.31 to $99.46

The food sweetener, starch and nutritional ingredient company lowered its profit forecast and said it will cut more costs.

Walmart Inc., up $1.18 to $87.70

Companies that make and sell household goods fared better than the rest of the market Friday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington