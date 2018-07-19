Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Yemen rebels claim to target Saudi oil refinery in Riyadh

July 19, 2018 5:03 am
 
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s Shiite rebels at war with a Saudi-led coalition say they have attacked a Saudi Aramco refinery in Riyadh but the oil company said a “minor fire” that erupted there was “due to an operational incident.”

Rebel spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam said on Twitter late on Wednesday that a long-range drone was used to target the refinery and that the operation was “successful.” Meanwhile, Aramco said the fire was brought under control and didn’t affect operations or result in any casualties.

The Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, have previously targeted the Saudi mainland, including the capital, Riyadh, the city’s international airport and a royal palace — the Saudis intercepted all of the projectiles.

The Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government has been fighting the Iran-backed Houthis since March 2015.

