Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

‘2 casualties’ in Indian oil tanker explosion off Oman

August 15, 2018 7:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Indian shipping company says one of its crude oil tankers suffered an explosion off the coast of Oman, causing “two casualties” and injuring one sailor.

The Shipping Corporation of India says the explosion struck the MT Desh Vaibhav on Tuesday in the Gulf of Oman while it was en route to Fujairah on the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates.

A company statement Wednesday said “two casualties have been reported and are being sent ashore.” Two company officials reached by The Associated Press refused to say whether that meant the sailors were dead, though the firm separately acknowledged one sailor was injured and hospitalized in Muscat, Oman.

The state-owned firm said the ship was operational and heading to the nearest port.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington