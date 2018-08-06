Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Airbnb seeing growth in business travel

August 6, 2018 3:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Business travelers are increasingly booking stays through Airbnb and other home-sharing sites.

Airbnb said Monday that nearly 700,000 companies have signed up and booked rooms through its business travel portal, almost triple the number since last year.

Airbnb says 15 percent of its travel nights booked are for business travelers. That compares with 20 percent for Booking.com, which includes homes and hotels on its site.

SAP Concur, which handles travel and expenses for more than 43,000 businesses, says home-sharing is especially appealing when hotel rooms are in short supply. This month, it’s adding Airbnb accommodations to its search options.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

But home-sharing companies have a long way to go to catch up to hotels. Marriott International says business travel accounts for 70 to 80 percent of nights booked at its hotels.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington