American Woodmark: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $24.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.04 per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $429 million in the period.

American Woodmark shares have fallen 35 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 6 percent in the last 12 months.

