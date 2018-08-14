Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Anthem to offer health insurance in 42 more Virginia markets

August 14, 2018 7:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A health insurance carrier is re-entering the markets of 42 Virginia localities next year.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports roughly 70 percent of Virginia’s 132 cities and counties have only one carrier, and the re-entry by Anthem Healthkeepers will decrease the amount to 45 percent.

All but seven of the localities Anthem is returning to have one carrier. Charlottesville, Hampton Roads and the Piedmont are among the areas it’s going back to.

Anthem’s move was reflected in rates filed Friday at the State Corporation Commission and returns Virginia’s largest insurer to 110 localities nearly a year after it exited the individual marketplace.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Anthem spokesman Scott Golden says in a statement that it revised its individual health plan offerings for 2019 to include additional cities and counties after reviewing the stability of Virginia’s marketplace.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington