The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Apple and Comerica rise while Hanesbrands and Big 5 drop

August 1, 2018 4:46 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Apple Inc., up $11.21 to $201.50

The company’s quarterly results beat expectations as iPhone sales prices rose, and it gave a strong fourth-quarter forecast.

Hanesbrands Inc., down $4.30 to $17.96

The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker said Target won’t renew a contract with the Champion brand.

SodaStream International Inc., up $23 to $110.30

The maker of beverage carbonation systems raised its forecasts for the year.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp., down 52 cents to $5.93

The company said wet weather hurt sales of camping and water sports gear in its latest quarter.

Comerica Inc., up 68 cents to $97.62

Banks rose Wednesday as a strong private payroll survey from ADP sent interest rates higher.

Pandora Media Inc., up 99 cents to $7.73

The music streaming company said its subscription revenue jumped.

Cheesecake Factory Inc., down $6.97 to $49.06

The restaurant chain said higher medical insurance and legal costs cut into its quarterly profit.

Campbell Soup Co., up 53 cents to $41.43

The Wall Street Journal reported that activist investment firm Third Point bought $300 million worth of the soup maker’s stock.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

