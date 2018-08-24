Listen Live Sports

Business News
 
Autodesk and ConocoPhillips rise; Hibbett Sports plunges

August 24, 2018 4:50 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Hibbett Sports Inc., down $8.87 to $20.53

The sporting goods retailer cut its annual forecasts after a weak second quarter.

Gap Inc., down $2.79 to $29.65

The retailer said sales at Gap locations got worse compared to a year ago.

Autodesk Inc., up $20.89 to $157.20

The design software maker topped Wall Street expectations in the second quarter and its forecasts pleased investors.

ConocoPhillips, up 56 cents to $72.61

Energy companies rose as the price of oil continued to climb.

Express Scripts Holding Co., up 18 cents to $87.91

Cigna shareholders backed the insurer’s planned takeover of the pharmacy benefit manager.

Salesforces.com Inc., up $4.47 to $152.30

Technology companies rose more than the rest of the market on Friday.

Arista Networks Inc., up $25.97 to $308.58

S&P Dow Jones Indices said the cloud networking company will be added to the S&P 500 on Tuesday.

Papa John’s International Inc., up $1.97 to $44.70

The pizza chain said will initiate diversity training for employees, three months after the company founder used a racial slur during a conference call.

