Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Ben & Jerry’s has new CEO focused on social impact

August 15, 2018 2:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry has a new CEO who has challenged the company to “double its social impact.”

Matthew McCarthy became CEO on July 1. The marketing executive is a veteran of Ben & Jerry’s parent company, Anglo-Dutch consumer goods multinational Unilever, where he has worked for 21 years.

The maker of Chunky Monkey and Cherry Garcia said McCarthy led some other Unilever brands to adopt food production standards similar to Ben & Jerry’s, such as Hellman’s using certified cage-free eggs in its mayonnaise. He and his team also created Unilever’s first organic snacking brand which supports U.S. urban farming.

McCarthy replaces Jostein Solheim, who served as CEO for eight years.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington