Brazil ekes out 0.2 pct growth in Q2 despite truck strike

August 31, 2018 9:18 am
 
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s economy eked out some growth in the second quarter of the year despite a crippling nationwide truckers’ strike.

The government’s IBGE statistics agency said Friday that gross domestic product was up 0.2 percent in the April-June period compared to the previous three-month period. It is the sixth straight quarter in which the economy grew or held steady since a prolonged recession.

But growth has been anemic in recent quarters, and the truckers’ strike dealt a blow to the budding recovery. The nine-day stoppage caused fuel and food shortages and slowed exports.

Brazil’s real currency has fallen to two-year lows, and the lackluster economy is partially fueling Brazilians’ frustration with their leaders, making October presidential elections extremely unpredictable.

