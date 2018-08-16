Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Business events scheduled for the coming week

August 16, 2018 8:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

All times are Eastern.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 22

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for July, 10 a.m.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Target reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

THURSDAY, Aug. 23

WASHINGTON — The Commerce Department releases new home sales data for July, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, Aug. 24

WASHINGTON — The Commerce Department releases durable goods data for July, 8:30 a.m.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington