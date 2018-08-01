Business events scheduled for Thursday

Major business and economic events scheduled for Thursday:

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases factory orders for June, 10 a.m.

Aetna Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Yum Brands Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

