BWX: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) _ BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $60.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lynchburg, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 58 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The supplier of nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government posted revenue of $438.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $442.2 million.

BWX expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion.

BWX shares have climbed 10 percent since the beginning of the year.

