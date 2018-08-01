Listen Live Sports

Cable company drops Newsday stake, ending free web access

August 1, 2018 12:32 pm
 
MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A deal giving full ownership of Newsday to its majority owner is pulling the plug on Long Island cable subscribers’ free access to the newspaper’s website.

Newsday reported Wednesday that television journalist and executive Patrick Dolan had reached an agreement to acquire the remaining stake from a cable company.

Dolan has owned a 75 percent share of Newsday since July 2016. He purchased it from Altice USA, which acquired the newspaper in its takeover of Cablevision.

Cablevision was founded by Dolan’s father, Charles.

Wednesday’s deal means subscribers to Altice’s Optimum broadband will have to pay $3.49 per week for Newsday.com access beginning Jan. 1. Print subscribers will still have free access.

Dolan was the longtime news director at News 12 and is now a senior adviser for the regional network.

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

