Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Canadian province to sue drug companies over opioids

August 29, 2018 6:50 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Canadian province of British Columbia launched a proposed class-action lawsuit Wednesday against dozens of pharmaceutical companies, alleging they falsely marketed opioids as less addictive than other pain drugs and helped trigger an overdose crisis that has killed thousands.

The lawsuit is the first of its kind in Canada and names OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma Inc. and other major drug manufacturers. It also targets pharmacies, including Shoppers Drug Mart Corp. and its owner Loblaw Companies Ltd., claiming they should have known the quantities of opioids they were distributing exceeded any legitimate market.

Nearly 4,000 Canadians died from apparent opioid overdoses last year, while B.C. remained the province hardest hit by the opioid crisis, with 1,399 deaths, up from 974 in 2016, according to Statistics Canada. The province declared a public health emergency in 2016.

“Today, another three or four people will die from an overdose in British Columbia,” said Judy Darcy, the province’s minister of mental health and addictions.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

In the U.S., drug makers are facing hundreds of lawsuits from governments alleging the companies played a role in sparking opioid addiction and an overdose crisis that killed 42,000 Americans in 2016.

Most of the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|5 ISS World America
9|5 Incident Response '18
9|6 Total Exposure Health 2018
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Hawaii defense personnel honor National Suicide Awareness Month

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'