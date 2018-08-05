Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Chicago Tribune sign to stay even though the paper has moved

August 5, 2018 12:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Tribune has left its longtime home but the newspaper’s iconic sign will remain when the landmark building is turned into condominiums.

The Chicago Tribune reports that its parent company, Tronc, and the real estate firms that are developing Tribune Tower have agreed to settle a lawsuit that had put the fate of the sign in jeopardy.

The paper reports that the 8-foot-tall letters that spell “Chicago Tribune” will be removed later this year during the construction project to turn Tribune Tower into condominiums.

The letters will be put back in early 2020 when the renovation is completed.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The newspaper moved its offices from the 93-year-old neo-Gothic Tower several weeks ago to a nearby high-rise.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington