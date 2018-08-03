Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Chinese tourist, 12, found safe after airport disappearance

August 3, 2018 3:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A 12-year-old Chinese tourist has been found safe in New York a day after her tour group reported her missing from a Washington-area airport.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police said JinJing Ma was found Friday in the custody of her parents in Queens, New York.

Authority police Chief David Huchler said at a news conference Friday that the girl excused herself to go to the bathroom Thursday after getting her passport at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. He said the girl met a woman, changed clothes and got into an SUV with New York tags.

Huchler says a couple had earlier approached JinJing Ma while her tour group was at the World Trade Center. He says there appeared to be a link between that couple and the people she met at the airport.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington