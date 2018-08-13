Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Citizens Bank set to open new corporate headquarters

August 13, 2018 8:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — Citizens Bank is set to unveil its new corporate headquarters in Rhode Island this week.

WPRI-TV reports a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 123-acre campus is scheduled for Tuesday. According to Citizens Bank, about 3,000 employees from Cranston and Smithfield facilities will move to the Johnston campus.

The corporate headquarters features a wellness center, a 24-hour gym and a human-sized security robot that will patrol parking areas.

Citizens Bank says Johnston will benefit from the economic impact of the move. The company has removed a 4-acre landfill and improved a sewer line as part of the project as well.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Mayor Joseph Polisena says Johnston has agreed to a 20-year property tax stabilization worth $250,000 annually. Polisena says Johnston received $2 million in permit fees from the project.

___

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington