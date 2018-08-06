Colfax: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md. (AP) _ Colfax Corp. (CFX) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $38.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Annapolis Junction, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 61 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The manufacturing and engineering company posted revenue of $925.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $952.1 million.

Colfax expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.30 per share.

Colfax shares have decreased 19 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 23 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFX

