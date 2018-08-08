Listen Live Sports

Committee picks design for Sandy Hook victims’ memorial

August 8, 2018 4:38 pm
 
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A committee in Newtown, Connecticut, has chosen a design for a permanent memorial to honor the 26 pupils and educators killed in the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The group chose a design by San Francisco-based architecture and design firm SWA. It features a coiling wooded walkway leading to a sycamore tree planted in the middle of a small man-made reflecting pool.

Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial Commission Vice Chairman Alan Martin says the design was picked from almost 200 submitted and received overwhelming approval from the victims’ families.

The commission will formally vote Thursday to recommend the design to the town’s board of selectmen.

Martin says plans are for the memorial, on a donated 5-acre (2-hectare) site near the school, to be dedicated on Dec. 14, 2019. It’s the seventh anniversary of the shooting.

