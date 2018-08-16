Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Company blames hacker after jobseeker told name is ‘ghetto’

August 16, 2018 6:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis clinic that treats men with low testosterone is blaming a hacker after a jobseeker was told her name was too “ghetto.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the situation gained attention after Hermeisha Robinson, of Bellefontaine Neighbors, posted on Facebook an email she received from Mantality Health in response to her application. The email said that the Chesterfield clinic doesn’t “consider candidates that have suggestive ‘ghetto’ names.”

Company owner Kevin Meuret told the newspaper that the email was “horrible” and that law enforcement has been contacted. The company is seeking information from the job-finding site where Robinson submitted her application.

Meuret says a former employee from outside Missouri is believed to have hacked the company’s email system. He says about 20 prospective employees received emails from the hacker.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington