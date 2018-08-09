Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

ComScore: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 9, 2018 5:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Thursday reported a loss of $56 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.02. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The online research firm posted revenue of $101.4 million in the period.

ComScore shares have dropped 31 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.55, a decline of 33 percent in the last 12 months.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCOR

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington