Continental: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Continental Building Products Inc. (CBPX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $21.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 59 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The wallboard maker posted revenue of $139.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $130.8 million.

Continental shares have risen 12 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $31.65, a rise of 50 percent in the last 12 months.

