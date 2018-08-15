Listen Live Sports

Corona brewer boosts stake in marijuana producer for $4B

August 15, 2018 12:33 pm
 
The parent company of Corona beer and other alcoholic drinks is expanding its partnership with a Canadian pot producer, betting on the continued growth in the medical and recreational cannabis markets.

Constellation Brands Inc. said Wednesday it’s buying 104.5 million shares worth $4 billion in Canopy Growth Corp., boosting its stake in the company to 38 percent after its existing warrants are exercised.

The companies said the investment is the largest one to date in the cannabis sector.

Constellation will also get nearly 140 million new warrants it could exercise over the next three years. If it does so, Constellation will own a majority stake in the Smiths Falls, Ontario, company.

Canopy plans to use the investment to build or acquire assets worldwide in the markets that allow medical marijuana.

