Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Death toll from Pakistan coal mine blast climbs to 8

August 13, 2018 8:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says rescuers have recovered four more bodies from a coal mine that caved in after a methane gas explosion, bringing the total death toll to 8.

Iftikhar Ahmed, a mine inspector, said Monday that five other workers are still missing inside the mine in the village of Sanjdi, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Quetta. The explosion happened late Sunday.

Cave-ins and other mining accidents in Pakistan are often attributed to the poor enforcement of safety regulations.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington