Delaware man dies after being struck by Amtrak train

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has died after being hit by a high-speed Amtrak train.

Delaware State Police say the 22-year-old man was struck around noon Saturday near the town of Newark.

Police say the man, a Newark resident, was standing near the right rail underneath an overpass with his back to the approaching train when he was clipped and thrown from the force of the collision.

The train continued for about three-quarters of a mile before it was able to come to a stop.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said 239 passengers were on Train 2249, a southbound Acela express train bound for Washington. She said no passengers were injured.

