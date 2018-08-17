Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Dessert company awarded $720,000 in fight over ice cream

August 17, 2018 5:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts dessert company that accused its ice cream supplier of destroying its business by secretly altering the recipe has been awarded $720,000.

The jury verdict came Friday in the legal battle between 600 lb Gorillas Inc. and New Jersey-based Mister Cookie Face LLC. The jury also awarded Mister Cookie Face $270,000 for products 600 lb Gorillas never paid for.

600 lb Gorillas accused Mister Cookie Face and its parent company of watering down the ice cream for its sandwiches. Mister Cookie Face denies its ice cream was subpar.

600 lb Gorillas attorney Andrew Lorin says his client is thrilled even though the payout is less than the $3.9 million it sought.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Mister Cookie Face lawyer Blake Hannafan also applauds the verdict and says 600 lb Gorillas “overreached.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington