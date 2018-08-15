Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Diamondback Energy acquires Alabama-based Energen

August 15, 2018 8:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Texas-based Diamondback Energy Inc. is acquiring one of Alabama’s largest publicly held companies, the Birmingham-based Energen Corp., in a stock deal worth more than $9 billion.

The companies announced the transaction in a statement Tuesday.

The statement says the deal creates a company that will operate in the Permian Basin, which produces oil and natural gas located in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

The combined company will produce the equivalent of about 222,000 barrels of oil daily and own more than 266,000 acres (107,600 hectares) in the region.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company based in Midland, Texas. Energen owned Alagasco before switching to oil exploration and production.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington