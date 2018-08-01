Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Dominion Energy Midstream: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 1, 2018 7:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (DM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $38.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 42 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The partnership that operates Dominion Resources’ natural gas assets posted revenue of $247.6 million in the period.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Dominion Energy Midstream shares have declined 49 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 45 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DM

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington