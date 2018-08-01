Dominion Energy Midstream: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (DM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $38.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 42 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The partnership that operates Dominion Resources’ natural gas assets posted revenue of $247.6 million in the period.

Dominion Energy Midstream shares have declined 49 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 45 percent in the last 12 months.

