Drugmaker stockpiling more medicines in UK ahead of Brexit

August 1, 2018 8:43 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Pharmaceutical company Sanofi has begun to stockpile more drugs in Britain than usual as part of contingency plans for delays in deliveries after Britain leaves the European Union.

Hugo Fry, the managing director of Sanofi UK, says uncertainty in the Brexit negotiations has led to planning for a “no deal” scenario. He says “patient safety is our main priority” and it is getting ready for any changes to “customs or regulatory processes.”

Concern is growing in Britain about a no-deal Brexit — abruptly ending 40 years of cohesion and triggering tariffs and border checks that could delay shipments of everything from food and fuel to clothing and cars.

The larger fear is that Britain would drop out of Europe-wide agreements that govern area such as aviation and prescription drugs.

