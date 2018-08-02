Listen Live Sports

Dynex Capital: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2018 10:11 am
 
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $15.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share.

The mortgage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $25.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.7 million.

Dynex Capital shares have decreased 5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 4 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DX

