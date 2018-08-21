Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Edible Arrangements to move headquarters to Atlanta

August 21, 2018 4:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — The fruit bouquet company Edible Arrangements is moving its corporate headquarters from Connecticut to Georgia.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Rotondo announced Tuesday that the headquarters will move from the New Haven suburb of Wallingford to Sandy Springs near Atlanta.

Edible Arrangements has about 130 employees in Wallingford and plans to maintain a small office there with about 20 workers. The company opened the Sandy Springs location in March and plans to complete the headquarters relocation by the end of the year.

Rotondo says Sandy Springs is a more centralized location and has better access to major transportation hubs.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

A company spokeswoman says a small percentage of the Wallingford workers will relocate to Georgia and others will be offered assistance.

Edible Arrangements has more than 1,200 franchises or sites in development worldwide.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wisconsin National Guard helps stem flood waters

Today in History

1945: Truman orders seizure of US oil refineries