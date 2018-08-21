Listen Live Sports

EEOC: Stanley Black & Decker rep fired for cancer treatment

August 21, 2018 8:57 am
 
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — An industrial manufacturer is accused of violating law by firing a Maryland-based sales representative who took medical leave for cancer treatment.

The Daily Record reports that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed the lawsuit against Stanley Black & Decker Inc. last week. The lawsuit says the company fired the woman for poor attendance, even though she exceeded sales goals and quotas.

The EEOC says Stanley Black & Decker violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, which forbids discrimination based on disability and requires reasonable accommodations. The company didn’t respond to The Daily Record’s request for comment.

The EEOC says in a release that the lawsuit follows failed efforts to reach a settlement. The commission has prioritized identifying “inflexible” leave policies that discriminate against those with disabilities.

Information from: The Daily Record of Baltimore, http://www.thedailyrecord.com

