The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Electronic Arts and Dollar Tree slip; Signet and K2M climb

August 30, 2018 4:44 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Electronic Arts Inc., down $12.58 to $115.94

The video game company delayed the next “Battlefield” game by four weeks and said the strong dollar is hurting its sales.

Dollar Tree Inc., down $14.68 to $79.78

The discount retailer’s profit and revenue fell short of analyst forecasts.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $13.03 to $67.68

The jewelry retailer raised its annual forecasts after a better-than-expected quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., down $4.67 to $22.55

The clothing company’s quarterly sales fell short of Wall Street projections.

K2M Group Holdings Inc., up $5.68 to $27.50

Stryker agreed to buy the medical device maker for $27.50 a share, or $1.2 billion.

Comerica Inc., down $1.69 to $96.74

Banks slipped Thursday as interest rates turned lower.

Campbell Soup Co., down 84 cents to $39.15

The company said it will sell its international division and focus on North America.

Tilly’s Inc., up $2.63 to $20.63

The clothing and accessories retailer topped Wall Street expectations in the second quarter and said back-to-school sales are off to a strong start.

