Emergent Biosolutions: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $50.1 million.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $220.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Emergent Biosolutions said it expects revenue in the range of $165 million to $190 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $715 million to $755 million.

Emergent Biosolutions shares have climbed 18 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $54.86, a climb of 54 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBS

