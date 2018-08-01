Engility Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) _ Engility Holdings Inc. (EGL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $11.9 million.

The Chantilly, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The provider of engineering services, training and other services to the U.S. government posted revenue of $488.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $473.2 million.

Advertisement

Engility Holdings expects full-year earnings to be 81 cents to 91 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion.

Engility Holdings shares have increased 22 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 19 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EGL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.