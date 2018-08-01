Listen Live Sports

Entergy to sell 2 nuke plants for decommissioning

August 1, 2018 9:32 am
 
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — The owner of nuclear power plants slated for closure in Massachusetts and Michigan says it plans to sell the facilities after they are shut down.

Entergy Corp. said Wednesday the transfer of ownership to Holtec International will speed up decommissioning of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth, Massachusetts, and Palisades Power Plant in Covert Township, Michigan.

Pilgrim is scheduled to cease operations by June 1, 2019. Palisades is set to close in the spring of 2022.

The license transfers will take place after the defueling of the reactors.

For both plants, Holtec says it expects to place all the spent nuclear fuel into dry cask storage within three years of the start of decommissioning.

The decommissioning of Pilgrim is expected to begin in 2020 and take about eight years.

