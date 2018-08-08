Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

EPlus: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

August 8, 2018 6:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $15.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, were $1.28 per share.

The computer products reseller posted revenue of $356.5 million in the period.

EPlus shares have increased 38 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $104.05, a rise of 25 percent in the last 12 months.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLUS

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington