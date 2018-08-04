Listen Live Sports

Florida man dies from injuries suffered in building collapse

August 4, 2018 2:33 pm
 
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has died nearly two weeks after being injured when a 13-story building collapsed.

The Miami Herald reports that 46-year-old project manager Samuel Landis of AlliedBean Demolition was hit by debris as the Marlborough House condominium in Miami Beach came down July 23.

A Miami Beach Police report said Landis suffered a severed leg.

Statements from the building’s owner, Miami Beach Associates, and contractor Winmar Construction said that Landis died Friday afternoon.

Local police and federal workplace safety officials are still investigating the collapse.

Police have said the building had “a demolition permit, not an implosion permit.” The Marlborough House was to be torn down for construction of a new oceanfront condominium.

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

