Goldilocks bank robber who succeeded on 3rd try arrested

August 23, 2018 7:33 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities say they’ve arrested a man suspected of failing to rob two banks before walking off with cash on his third attempt.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 34-year-old Levy G. Monroe was charged Wednesday with attempted robbery. Richmond police say they believe Monroe tried to rob a SunTrust bank branch Wednesday but fled emptyhanded after demanding cash.

The situation repeated itself at another SunTrust bank hours later. Police say he then demanded money at a Wells Fargo bank and left with cash in hand.

Police say the robbery charge stems from the second attempt. Monroe also is charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, though police say no weapons were displayed and no one was injured.

It’s unclear if Monroe has a lawyer.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

