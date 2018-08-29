Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Greek ferry strike planned Monday, in post-bailout dispute

August 29, 2018 10:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Workers on Greece’s ferries are to hold a 24-hour strike next Monday in a pay dispute linked to the end of the country’s international bailouts.

The strike is expected to halt all ferry services Greece’s between islands and the mainland.

The Panhellenic Seafarers’ Federation on Wednesday renewed its demand for a 5 percent salary hike for ferry workers following an eight-year pay freeze during the country’s bailout era.

Employers have reportedly offered a 1 percent increase.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The dispute is expected to be the first of many between unions and employers following the end of Greece’s final bailout program earlier this month.

Workers saw a steep loss in earnings during the bailout years as the country avoided bankruptcy only through loans from other eurozone countries and the International Monetary Fund.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|5 ISS World America
9|5 Incident Response '18
9|6 Total Exposure Health 2018
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Hawaii defense personnel honor National Suicide Awareness Month

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot