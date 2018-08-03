Listen Live Sports

GTT Communications: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 3, 2018
 
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $136.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $2.83. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The telecommunications services provider posted revenue of $326.8 million in the period.

GTT Communications shares have stayed flat since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 57 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTT

