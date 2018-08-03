GTT Communications: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $136.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $2.83. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The telecommunications services provider posted revenue of $326.8 million in the period.

GTT Communications shares have stayed flat since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 57 percent in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTT

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.