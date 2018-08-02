Listen Live Sports

Hamilton Beach: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2018 5:12 am
 
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $874,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The holding company for makers of small household appliances and kitchenware posted revenue of $157.9 million in the period.

Hamilton Beach shares have increased almost 5 percent since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBB

