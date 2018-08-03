Hannon Armstrong: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) _ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $17.3 million.

The Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $35.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $16.8 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11 million.

Hannon Armstrong shares have fallen 20 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 17 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HASI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HASI

