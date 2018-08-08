Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Holy cow! Bovine herd helps police corral suspect in Florida

August 8, 2018 8:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A herd of 16 cows helped police officers in Florida corral a fleeing suspect who bailed out of a car and ran through a pasture.

A Seminole County Sheriff’s helicopter captured the Sunday night incident on video as the crew gave play-by-play to officers on the ground. A crew member offered this nugget to pursuing officers: “If you see a large group of cows, they’re literally following her.”

The cows eventually ran Jennifer Anne Kaufman into a fence, where police were waiting to arrest her.

An arrest report shows the car Kaufman was in crashed during a police pursuit. A second suspect was captured by a K-9 and arrested.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Kaufman is being held on a $4,500 bond. Charges against her include resisting an officer and drug possession.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington